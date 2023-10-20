Robertson recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Robertson helped out on a Joe Pavelski goal in the second period. In the third, Robertson briefly left the game, but he was able to return. The 24-year-old winger has had a sluggish start to the year, posting just one assist with six shots on net, two hits and two PIM over three contests. Considering he had 46 goals, 109 points and 313 shots last season, he should be able to turn it around when he gets his shot volume up.