Robertson ended up with two assists in Monday's 5-3 win against the Blue Jackets.

Robertson finished with a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal and a minor penalty in his 17:03 of ice time. The left winger is starting to heat up, posting a goal with six points in the past five games after getting blanked in his first two outings of the season. He'll look to stay hot on the road Wednesday night in Calgary.