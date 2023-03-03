Robertson picked up two assists and five shots, helping the Stars to a 5-2 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Robertson picked up assists on Roope Hintz's second power-play goal and the Finnish center's eventual hat-trick goal. This performance gives him points in four of his last five games, picking up five points in that span. The American forward has 35 goals and 76 points in 62 games on the season.