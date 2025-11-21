Robertson scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Robertson's on a five-game goal streak with nine tallies in that span. That remarkable stretch -- during which he's added three assists and 27 shots on net -- has helped him change the narrative after his earlier struggles on offense. The winger has 12 goals, 26 points, 90 shots, 15 hits and a plus-7 rating through 21 appearances this season. He hasn't reached the 100-point mark since 2022-23, and while a cooldown is inevitable, Robertson has plenty of fantasy value for the rest of the year.