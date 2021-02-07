Robertson scored his first career NHL goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to Chicago.

In only his seventh career game, Robertson spoiled Malcolm Subban's shutout bid midway through the third period to earn a point for the Stars. The 21-year-old is still skating in the bottom six at even strength but did feature on the second power-play unit for Dallas in this one, and given his talent level and AHL showing last season, Robertson could work his way into a fantasy-friendly role if given the opportunity.