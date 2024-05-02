Robertson scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

After falling into an 0-2 hole to begin the series, Dallas has come roaring back with three straight wins, but Robertson has been productive all along. He's failed to find the scoresheet only once in five games, racking up three goals and five points, and Wednesday's power-play tally was his second of the playoffs. The 24-year-old will try to lead the Stars into the second round Friday in Game 6.