Robertson scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Robertson has three goals and two assists, as well as 12 shots on net and a plus-5 rating, over his last four games. The 26-year-old winger continues to pile up points in a top-six role and with a spot on the first power-play unit. He's at 17 goals, 36 points, 114 shots and a plus-15 rating across 28 appearances this season.