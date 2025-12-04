Stars' Jason Robertson: Pots goal Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.
Robertson has three goals and two assists, as well as 12 shots on net and a plus-5 rating, over his last four games. The 26-year-old winger continues to pile up points in a top-six role and with a spot on the first power-play unit. He's at 17 goals, 36 points, 114 shots and a plus-15 rating across 28 appearances this season.
