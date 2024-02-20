Robertson notched an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Bruins.
Robertson set up Esa Lindell's third-period tally that gave the Stars a 3-2 lead. That lead didn't hold, and it was Robertson who had the only Dallas tally in a nine-round shootout. The winger has a goal and five assists over seven outings in February. He's at 56 points, 161 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-12 rating through 56 outings in another strong campaign for the talented 24-year-old.
