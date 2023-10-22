Robertson logged an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.
Robertson is still looking for a scoring burst, but he's now produced an assist in each of his last two games. That's all of his offense through four outings, to go with seven shots on net, two hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating. Roope Hintz missed all of the preseason with an upper-body injury, so it's possible Robertson's slow start can be partially attributed to getting back on the same page with his linemate.
