Robertson logged a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Robertson had a shot attempt tipped in by Roope Hintz in the second period. The helper extended Robertson's point streak to five games -- he has a goal and seven assists in that span. The 23-year-old winger is up to 20 power-play points this season, one shy of the mark he had last year. His offense is up across the board with 24 goals, 27 helpers, 148 shots on net and a plus-19 rating through 36 contests.