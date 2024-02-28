Robertson notched an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Robertson helped out on Logan Stankoven's tally a minute into the game. The 24-year-old Robertson has had a bit of a modest February with eight points over 12 outings. He's up to 58 points, 174 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 61 appearances this season. The winger should continue to provide steady offense, but he's lacked explosiveness this season -- he's logged 14 multi-point efforts, with only one of them being a three-point game.