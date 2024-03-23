Robertson notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Friday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Robertson has five multi-point efforts over his last seven games, a span that has correlated with improvements on the power play. The 24-year-old winger is up to 72 points (24 on the power play) with 200 shots on net, 59 hits and a plus-19 rating through 71 appearances. He'll fall well short of last year's 109-point total, but he could still end 2023-24 above a point-per-game pace if he keeps up his late surge.