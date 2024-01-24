Robertson notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

Robertson wasn't as involved as linemates Roope Hintz and Wyatt Johnston, but he set up Jamie Benn's opening goal in the first period. Robertson has gotten on the scoresheet in 10 of 12 January games, earning five goals and eight assists this month. He's up to 49 points (17 on the power play), 137 shots and a plus-10 rating through 47 appearances in a top-line role.