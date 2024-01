Robertson notched two assists and went plus-3 in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Robertson extended his point streak to six games with his sixth multi-point effort in December. During the streak, Robertson has two goals and seven helpers. The winger is in fine form heading into 2024 -- he's racked up 36 points (11 on the power play), 101 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 35 appearances this season.