Robertson logged two assists (one on the power play), four shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Robertson has posted a trio of multi-point efforts through nine games this season. The 26-year-old winger is up to three goals and six assists, with five of his points coming on the power play. He's also logged 39 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. Robertson will remain a key part of the Stars' offense regardless of where he's listed in the lineup.