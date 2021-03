Robertson registered four assists and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Robertson had a massive performance to help the Stars to a big win. Three of the assists were primary helpers. The rookie winger is up to 13 points, 23 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in 16 contests. Tuesday's performance will attract some attention for Robertson, who has seven points in his last four outings as he's adjusted to a second-line role.