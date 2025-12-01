Robertson scored a goal on two shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Senators.

Robertson racked up 13 goals and 13 assists over 15 outings in November, and that was with a pair of scoreless outings. The 26-year-old has reaffirmed his place among the NHL's top wingers with this surge. Overall, he's at 16 goals, 35 points, 109 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 26 appearances this season.