Robertson scored a power-play goal on four shots, added three assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Robertson continues to rewrite the Stars' record book, as his effort Monday secured the first 100-point season by any player since the franchise moved to Dallas. The 23-year-old winger has been fantastic with two goals and eight helpers over his last three contests. With 43 goals, 58 assists, 37 power-play points, 297 shots on net and a plus-33 rating through 77 contests, there's no doubt to Robertson's status as one of the top players in the NHL.