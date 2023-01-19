Robertson scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.
Robertson reached the 30-goal mark for the second straight season with his second-period tally. He gloved down a pass from Colin Miller and scored from the slot on the play. Robertson has 61 points, 182 shots on net and a plus-26 rating through 46 contests -- he is one of six players in the league to exceed the 60-point mark so far.
