Robertson scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers.

Robertson's found quite a groove lately with eight goals in his last five games, including a pair of hat tricks. His tally Saturday got the Stars within a goal in the second period, but they couldn't pull even. The 22-year-old is up to 30 goals, 55 points, 149 shots on net and a plus-19 rating while serving as a fixture on the Stars' top line.