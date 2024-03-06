Robertson notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Sharks.

Robertson has a pair of goals and two assists during his four-game point streak. The winger's helper Tuesday was his 40th of the year, giving him 61 points in 64 appearances. Robertson has added 183 shots on net, 54 hits and a plus-13 rating. He remains in a top-line role, though the emergence of youngsters Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven has taken some of the pressure off of Robertson to be the main driver on offense.