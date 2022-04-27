Robertson scored twice on four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.
Robertson twice tallied game-tying goals to help the Stars get to overtime. The 22-year-old winger reached the 40-goal mark in the process while extending his current point streak to four games (four goals, three helpers). It's been a fantastic first full-length campaign for the California native, who has 77 points, 215 shots on net and a plus-17 rating in 72 contests overall.
