Robertson posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

Robertson helped out on a Tyler Seguin tally in the second period. Since the start of March, Robertson has racked up seven goals, 11 assists and 42 shots. The 24-year-old winger has 27 goals, 50 helpers, 217 shots on net, 70 hits and a plus-19 rating over 76 outings this season, providing strong offense from a top-line role.