Robertson found the back of the net in Monday's 5-4 loss to Calgary.

Robertson scored on the power play midway through the second period, narrowing Calgary's lead to 2-1. It was his 38th goal and 80th point in 64 contests this season. This is the first time that the 23-year-old has reached the 80-point milestone, though he came close in 2021-22 with 79 points in 74 outings. Robertson is on a four-game scoring streak with three goals and seven points over that span.