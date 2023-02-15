Robertson provided a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to Boston on Tuesday.
Robertson scored at 4:17 of the second period to give the Stars a 2-1 edge. He has 34 goals and 71 points in 55 games in 2022-23. Robertson's been held off the scoresheet only once over his last four outings.
More News
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Bags two apples Wednesday•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Collects helper in shootout win•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Nets equalizer in overtime loss•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Logs assist Saturday•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Goal and assist in win•