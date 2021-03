Robertson produced a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning.

Robertson set up Roope Hintz's first-period tally. The 21-year-old Robertson has had a strong rookie campaign with four goals, 14 helpers, 46 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 24 games. He's earned a top-six role, and he also saw time with the first power-play unit Tuesday. Fantasy managers in redraft formats may want to consider rostering the young playmaking winger.