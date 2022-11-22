Robertson erupted for two goals on seven shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche on Monday.

It's hard not to get excited about Robertson as he enters his fourth year. On October 6, 2022 the Stars signed the 23-year-old winger to a four-year, $31 million contract which appears to have been worth every penny. Robertson now has 29 points through 19 contests and has shown he can play with a high level of physicality as he has developed into a lethal offensive threat.