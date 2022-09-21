Robertson, a restricted free agent, remains unsigned and won't be present for the start of training camp Thursday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Robertson is likely looking for a long-term commitment with an AAV north of $7 million after racking up 41 goals, 79 points, 220 shots and a plus-16 rating through 74 contests last campaign -- he and the Stars obviously have yet to come to terms on a deal that appeases both sides. This is a situation worth monitoring, as players often get off to a sluggish start if they're forced to miss most of training camp due to a contract dispute, and at this point there's no telling when Robertson might sign and report.