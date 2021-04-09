Robertson scored a goal on two shots, doled out three hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Robertson's tally 1:13 into the second period stood as the game-winner Thursday. This was also the first game the rookie winger logged multiple hits. He's up to nine tallies, 25 points, 74 shots on net and a plus-7 rating in 33 contests. Robertson's success has earned him a top-six role.