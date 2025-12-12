Robertson scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Robertson found the back of the net just 9:32 into the game with a wrister that gave the Stars a 1-0 lead. Even though Dallas couldn't hold on to their lead, Robertson remains an elite scoring threat in one of the league's best teams. He's on a remarkable tear of 17 goals and 26 total points across his last 16 appearances.