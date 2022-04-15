Robertson scored two goals -- one on the power play -- on seven shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Robertson erased a pair of one-goal Minnesota leads as he and Kevin Fiala went back and forth with two goals apiece in regulation. The Dallas winger poked home his own rebound on the power play in the second, then knotted it at two apiece in the opening minute of the third. A pair of two-goal performances in his last three games have raised Robertson's goal total to 36.