Robertson scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Robertson broke a 1-1 tie at 16:14 of the third period, sending the Stars to their second win over the last three games. Even amid the team's recent struggles, Robertson has been pretty good with seven goals and 15 points over his last 11 outings. He's up to 27 goals, 55 points, 168 shots on net and a plus-21 rating through 46 contests this season as a key part of the Stars' top six.