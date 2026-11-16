Robertson scored the game-winning goal on three shots and added an assist in Sunday's 2-1 overtime victory over the Panthers.

Robertson assisted on Wyatt Johnston's second-period equalizer before securing the victory with a backhand finish at 2:56 of overtime. The winger has 10 goals and 12 assists this season, and he remains one of the top offensive contributors in a contending team like the Stars. He has cracked the scoresheet in five of his last seven appearances, tallying nine points (five goals, four assists) in that span.