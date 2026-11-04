Robertson tallied three goals, including one on the power play, dished out an assist, posted a plus-2 rating and fired five shots on net in Tuesday's 6-5 win over Washington.

While it took Robertson a period to warm up, he stole the show in Tuesday's second stanza. The 27-year-old superstar found the back of the net on a power play just 23 seconds into the middle period before striking two more times over the next six minutes to secure his first hat trick of the season. His four-point effort Tuesday brought him up to eight goals, 18 points, a plus-7 rating and 49 shots on net across 15 outings this season. He's on pace to challenge the century mark in points for the second time in his eight-year NHL career.