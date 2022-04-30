Robertson scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-2 victory over the Ducks.
Robertson scored the eventual game-winner on a third-period power play, extending his point streak to six games with five goals and four assists in that span. The 22-year-old winger wraps up an excellent sophomore campaign with 41 goals and 38 assists in 74 games.
