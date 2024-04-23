Robertson scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Logan Stankoven stole the puck and fed Robertson for the Stars' second goal late in the first period. After posting just four points over the final seven contests of the regular season, Robertson's offense is off to a solid start in the playoffs. The winger had 80 points, 231 shots on net, 77 hits and a plus-19 rating in 82 games this year, a drop from his 109-point campaign in 2022-23.