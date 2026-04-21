Stars' Jason Robertson: Scores in Game 2 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson scored a goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Wild in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
Robertson enjoyed an excellent regular season with 45 goals and 96 points while playing in every single game, and so far, he's scored in both of Dallas' postseason games. The star winger should continue to be one of the Stars' primary offensive weapons while skating on the second line next to Matt Duchene and Mavrik Bourque.
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