Robertson scored a goal on a team-high seven shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Robertson got the Stars on the board midway through the second period, beating Ilya Sorokin off a cross-ice feed from Joe Pavelski to tie the game 1-1. While the goal was Robertson's first in five games, the 24-year-old winger now has 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in his last 17 contests. He's up to 16 goals and 48 points through 46 games this season.