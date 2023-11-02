Robertson scored a goal and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.
Robertson's goal tied the game at 2-2 in the second period. The winger has five points over his last four games, bringing him up to two goals and five helpers through eight contests overall. He's also managed 20 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-1 rating while playing in his usual top-line role.
