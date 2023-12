Robertson scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over Seattle.

Robertson extended Dallas' lead to 2-0 midway through the first period, beating Joey Daccord with a snap shot off a rush. While Robertson is still well off last season's 109-point pace, he's started to turn it on offensively recently, tallying two goals and six points in his previous six contests. Overall, the 24-year-old winger is up to 10 goals and 28 points through 30 games this year.