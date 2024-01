Robertson scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Robertson's tally late in the third period got the Stars within a goal, but they didn't tie the game. He extended his point streak to seven games (three goals, seven assists). The winger had produced just one streak of five games or longer prior to this run. He's up to 12 tallies, 37 points, 103 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 36 appearances this season.