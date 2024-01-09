Robertson scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Robertson tallied midway through the third period for the last goal of the game. The winger has found a groove with five goals and eight helpers over his last 10 games, with just two of those points coming on the power play. For the season, the 24-year-old is at 40 points (13 on the power play), 114 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 39 appearances. He's arguably been a little unlucky compared to his career norms -- Robertson is shooting 12.3 percent this year after never dipping below 13.4 percent in any of his first three campaigns.