Robertson scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Robertson gave Dallas a 3-1 advantage late in the first period, converting a cross-ice feed from Mikko Rantanen for his ninth goal of the season. The star winger endured a slow start to the season, and while his game-to-game consistency could use some improvement, his numbers are undoubtedly trending in the right direction. Robertson has six goals and eight points over his last seven appearances while averaging 3.1 shots on goal per game.