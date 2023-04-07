Robertson scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Robertson opened the scoring with just two seconds left in the first period, beating Carter Hart on the power play. The 23-year-old Robertson added another goal in the second, burying a net-front feed from Joe Pavelski. Robertson continues to produce, tallying four goals and 12 points in his last four games. He's sixth in the NHL with 103 points (45 goals, 58 assists) through 78 games this season.