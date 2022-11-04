Robertson scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Coyotes.

Robertson had the Stars' fourth and fifth goals in the contest. The 23-year-old has scored five times and added three assists during a four-game point streak, and it's clear his late signing as a restricted free agent has had no impact on his production early on. The winger is up to seven goals, 15 points, 35 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 11 contests overall.