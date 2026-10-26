Robertson scored two goals on three shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

The star winger opened his scoring with an unassisted first-period tally before getting sprung by Tyler Seguin for a breakaway goal in the third to extend Dallas' lead. Robertson has collected eight points (three goals, five assists) during a four-game point streak, providing consistent offensive production for the Stars. His prominent scoring role and improving form make him a strong fantasy option across all formats, especially since he's posted four consecutive multi-point performances for a Stars team riding a five-game winning streak.