Robertson scored two goals on 11 shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Robertson has picked up the scoring pace in the Western Conference Finals with four goals and an assist over his last four contests. He twice erased one-goal deficits Thursday to help the Stars keep their season alive. The winger has six tallies, 11 helpers, 53 shots on net, 22 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 17 playoff outings.