Robertson scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

Robertson was one of four Dallas players to find the back of the net, joining Mikko Rantanen, Roope Hintz and Sam Steel in the scoring column. His four shots ranked second on the team behind Hintz's six, highlighting his involvement in an efficient offensive showing for Dallas, and he's trending in the right direction. After going pointless in the first two games of the campaign, Robertson has posted three points in his last two games (two goals, one assist). He's also taken four shots in each of his last two appearances after tallying three combined in his first two showings.