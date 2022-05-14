Robertson posted an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Flames in Game 6.
Robertson helped out on a Roope Hintz goal in the first period. The 22-year-old Robertson appears to be finding his way in the playoffs -- he's gotten on the scoresheet in each of the last two games. The winger has a goal, two assists, 14 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through six outings.
