Robertson posted an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.

Robertson had the secondary helper on a Tyler Seguin goal in the first period. Through his last 16 games, Robertson has racked up eight goals and 11 helpers. The rookie winger has 43 points (16 tallies, 27 assists), a plus-14 rating and 119 shots on net in 48 outings overall.